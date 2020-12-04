CHEYENNE – The building on Carey Avenue in downtown Cheyenne that once housed City News and Pipe Shop is getting a second life – this time as a bakery and coffee shop.
Deb Suratt, who currently owns The Gathering Bakery right outside of the Army base in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is preparing to move to Wyoming’s capital city in January to open a second location she’s calling The Gathering Bakery II. It will fill the location of the former magazine stand/bookstore/coffee shop, which closed in 2018 after 49 years in business.
Suratt got her start in the baking industry selling homemade fudge at farmers markets after moving to Kentucky from the Denver area in 2013. Suratt received such a positive response to her food that she decided to open a full-fledged bakery in Fort Knox in 2018.
While she now makes fudge on a special-order basis – her personal favorite flavor is key lime – her new bakery in Cheyenne will operate much like her original store, with a rotating menu of fresh baked goods, specialty coffee drinks, and savory breakfast and lunch food.
But why did she choose Cheyenne as the location for the new store?
“The military brought me here,” explained Suratt, whose son is stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base and recently had a child. “The minute he told me they were expecting a baby, I knew I was going to open a bakery.”
After the baby arrived last August, Suratt started scouting out locations for The Gathering Bakery II, and stumbled across the historic brick facade of the Boyd Building at the southwest corner of Carey Avenue and West 18th Street.
“When I saw this place, I knew this is where I have to be,” Suratt said of the 4,000-square-foot space she’s in the process of remodeling and decorating with a shabby chic decor. “It’s a beautiful space, and it just needs to be brought to life.”
While the ongoing pandemic will limit The Gathering Bakery II’s service to curbside, to-go and delivery orders, Suratt’s eagerly awaiting the moment when it will be safe enough to open the dining room.
“Of course, when the dining room is open, we’ll want customers to gather and visit with each other – that’s why we’re called The Gathering Bakery.”
In Kentucky, Suratt’s bakery primarily serves military personnel and their families. She wants to bring that focus to Cheyenne, too, where hundreds of active duty military personnel are stationed.
“I think about my son being a soldier and how it’s inevitable that he’ll be deployed. Someone needs to take care of my daughter-in-law and grandchildren,” she said, emphasizing that she wants her bakery to be a place where every customer – especially those with military ties – feels at home.
When Suratt moves to Cheyenne next month, both her daughter, Ashley – who will take over management of the Kentucky store, and longtime employee, Whitley Turbyfill, will come up to get everything settled.
Turbyfill, who’s been working for Suratt for two years, said she’s excited for the people of Cheyenne to experience the warmth and love her boss injects into the bakery.
“Miss Deb likes to make it feel like home, especially for soldiers,” said Turbyfill, who added that Suratt’s nickname is “bakery mom,” and described her as the “mastermind” behind the many different confections the store offers.
“No matter how many bakeries Ms. Deb opens, they’ll always feel like home,” Turbyfill said.
Suratt said she’ll be looking to hire about 12 permanent staff members to help her run the bakery once it opens in Cheyenne.
Visit The Gathering Bakery II’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook .com/thegatheringbakeryii, for more information.