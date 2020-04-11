CHEYENNE – When Jeff Ketcham took over as the Laramie County Fair manager in 2011, the fair didn’t have a place to call home. Each year, they’d spend upwards of $100,000 just to mobilize parts of the operation to Frontier Park.
But just a short eight years later, a new $9.8 million event center sits at the Archer Complex east of Cheyenne, serving as a testament to Ketcham’s vision for what the county fair could be.
The first fair was held at the new facility last summer, sending Ketcham off on a high note as he retired from his role at the start of April. With close to 30 years as a county commissioner and close to a decade with the county fair, Ketcham has served the residents of Laramie County in multiple capacities for almost four decades.
“I learned a lot there – more than I ever thought I would,” Ketcham said. “We just had a lot of fun.”
Ketcham became an expert with animals long before his role as the fair manager. Growing up with a father who was a veterinarian, Ketcham said he’s “always had a love of animals.”
In high school, he showed cattle at his FFA events before going on to earn degrees in animal science and agricultural education from the University of Wyoming. Ketcham returned to East High School as an ag teacher and eventually became the FFA adviser, sharing his knowledge and love of the craft with students from their freshman to senior years.
“We’d make home visitations and go out to their places. You’d get to know their parents, and you’d help them with their livestock projects, so it is really a family deal. It was really neat,” Ketcham said. “You really got to know those kids, and you felt like you had an impact on their life from the time they started ag until they graduated.”
According to Brett Kupec, who knew Ketcham from his teaching days and worked with him as a member of the fair board, Ketcham was great with kids. Out of a number of accomplishments he was proud of with the county fair, Ketcham noted a number of improvements, like the new playground at Archer that made the fair more fun for kids.
When the Laramie County Fair was previously hosted at Frontier Park, Ketcham said the event was more of an exhibitor fair than a community event, especially because the shows were split between the two locations. Being able to host the event at Archer “made it feel more like a fair,” Ketcham said.
2019 marked the biggest Laramie County Fair ever hosted, and Ketcham was named Fair Manager of the Year by the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs.
But the road to building the facilities at Archer wasn’t easy.
The property first went up for sale in the mid-2000s, when Ketcham was serving on the Laramie County Board of Commissioners. The county was interested in buying property to expand its facilities, and when the University of Wyoming put the property up for sale, Ketcham said he “couldn’t believe it.”
Ketcham’s father had a farm adjacent to the property when he was growing up, so he knew all about it.
“I loved that place as a kid,” Ketcham said.
The county ended up buying the property and relocating a number of offices, like the coroner and planning and development, building facilities with sixth-penny sales tax revenue.
“That kind of started the development of Archer,” Ketcham said.
In 2012, when Ketcham had taken over as fair board manager, a $21.8 million sixth-penny sales tax ballot measure for an event center in the county was defeated. Scaling back the project significantly, Ketcham and the Laramie County Fair Board worked to keep the project going to create a better home for the fair.
They received a grant from the Wyoming Business Council to perform a feasibility study and worked to get a $9.8 million proposal for the Event Center at Archer on the 2017 sixth-penny sales tax ballot. After consulting with West Edge Collective, they ran a campaign with a consistent message, and the proposition was approved with 50.6% in favor.
“We had a lot of support from the community, from our 4-H people, our FFA people, the volunteers, and, of course, our fair board at that time,” Ketcham said. “Everybody was on the same page with the same goal, and I think the key thing was to have that master vision plan.”
In coming up with the plans for the Event Center at Archer, Ketcham and members of the fair board visited 28 fairgrounds across multiple states to see what worked best in each location. Kupec said during that time, they had both building and agriculture backgrounds, which made for the perfect team to design a new events center. They considered every detail, from ventilation to noise control to the number of bathrooms.
“I tell everyone, ‘You can sit on a different toilet for two-and-a-half months and never sit on the same one,’” Ketcham said.
Ketcham’s thoughtfulness and collaborative nature will be missed by those who worked with him closely.
Greg Bybee, who has put on the ranch rodeo at the fair for the last nine years, said Ketcham was always accommodating to new ideas and perspectives.
“He always had good input on everything,” Bybee said. “I’m going to miss him.”
Kupec said Ketcham never let an idea or suggestion go unheard, as he facilitated productive brainstorming sessions for any and every project. He was an expert fundraiser and community engager, and Ketcham said his goal with the fair was to create a family oriented event for the entire community to enjoy.
“He’s ready, willing and able to talk to anyone, anytime about anything,” Kupec said.
And as Ketcham leaves his role as the Laramie County Fair manager, he said he will miss the people he got to work with the most. He will, however, continue enjoying the fair as a participant, rather than manager, as he has grandchildren who are still showing pigs at the fair.
With the new space at the Event Center at Archer, the fair has room to grow for years to come.
“Jeff went the extra mile on everything he did,” Kupec said. “The fair is losing one of the best managers they’ve ever had.”