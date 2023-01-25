CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 11th day of the 2023 general session on Wednesday, and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The Senate Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 117: Parental rights in education on first reading. It relates to parental rights and their students in regards to notice of information and decision-making, prohibiting discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom, and providing cause of action.
The Senate passed Senate File 61: Legislator per diem on second reading. It would increase the per diem pay for travel, lodging and food expenses for legislators.
The Senate passed Senate Joint Resolution 3: Property exemption tax for the elderly and infirm on second reading. It is a proposal to amend the Wyoming Constitution by authorizing a homeowner’s property tax exemption for the elderly and infirm.
The House Committee of the Whole passed House Bill 79: Voter I.D.-concealed carry permit on first reading. It would allow Wyoming concealed carry permits as acceptable identification for in-person voter identification requirements.
The House passed House Bill 70: Definition of home-based educational program on second reading. It would delete language that states an “instructional program provided to more than one family unit does not constitute a home-based educational program.”
The House passed House Bill 142: Notice of annexation on second reading. It would require not just property owners being annexed into a city or town to be notified via mail, but any person owning property that is adjacent to or within 550 feet of the territory proposed to be annexed.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading crosses over to the other chamber for referral to committee.
