CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 12th day of the 2023 general session on Thursday, and took action on a variety of bills, including:

The Senate Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 130: Educational Freedom Act on first reading. It requires public K-12 instruction be consistent with certain principles of individual freedom, and gives direction to administrative personnel and boards of trustees.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

