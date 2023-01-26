CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 13th day of the 2023 general session on Friday and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The Senate passed Senate File 130: Educational Freedom Act on second reading. It requires public K-12 instruction be consistent with certain principles of individual freedom and gives direction to administrative personnel and boards of trustees.
The Senate passed Senate File 117: Parental rights in education on third reading. The vote was 18-12-1. It relates to parental rights and their students in regards to notice of information and decision-making, prohibiting discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom and providing cause of action.
The Senate passed Senate Joint Resolution 2: Recognizing the service of Lester C. Hunt on second reading. It recognizes former U.S. Senator, Wyoming Governor and Secretary of State Lester Calloway Hunt for his public service and career.
The House passed House Bill 66: Prohibiting mask, vaccine and testing discrimination on second reading. It bans discrimination based on COVID-19 vaccination status, not wearing a mask or refusing to submit to medical testing, and prohibits any communication or notice that requires those three.
The House passed House Bill 56: Purple Star schools on third reading. The vote was 61-0-1. It would create the Purple Star schools program in Wyoming, provide requirements to join the program and specify actions to assist military-connected students.
The House passed House Bill 79: Voter I.D.-concealed carry permit on third reading. It allows voters to use a concealed carry permit as identification for in-person voting.
The House passed House Bill 34: School finance-mental health services on third reading. The vote was 35-26-1. It appropriates nearly $11.5 million for the Wyoming Department of Education to distribute grants to K-12 school districts to address mental health needs.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading crosses over to the other chamber for referral to committee.
– Jasmine Hall, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.