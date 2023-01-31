CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 15th day of the 2023 general session on Tuesday, and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The Senate Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 127: Wyoming Stable Token Act on first reading. It would create a Wyoming stable token commission, and authorize the commission to issue Wyoming stable tokens, which are a digital currency.
The Senate Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 167: Domestic violence protection hearings-remote appearance on first reading. It would allow the petitioner or other party to appear at the hearing by remote means for an order of protection.
The Senate Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 155: Education-teacher resources on first reading. It would restrict expenditures of funds through the education block grant model for teacher resources, and require the Wyoming Department of Education to collect data on expended funds for teacher salaries, health insurance and other benefits.
The House Committee of the Whole killed House Bill 206: State employee child care on first reading. The vote was 36-24-2. It would have created a child care program for state employees, and established the operation of a child-care facility within the state Capitol.
The House Committee of the Whole passed House Bill 19: State Indian Welfare Act task force on first reading. It would create a state Indian Child Welfare Task Force, and specifies the duties and requires a report.
The House killed House Bill 149: Protection of health care workers on third reading. The vote was 34-28. It would have created offenses of assault, threat of violence and battery against health care providers, and specified penalties.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading crosses over to the other chamber for referral to committee.
– Jasmine Hall, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.