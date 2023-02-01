CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 16th day of the 2023 general session on Wednesday, and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The Senate passed Senate File 127: Wyoming Stable Token Act on second reading. It would create a Wyoming stable token commission, and authorize the commission to issue Wyoming stable tokens, which are a digital currency.
The Senate passed Senate File 167: Domestic violence protection hearings-remote appearance on second reading. It would allow the petitioner or other party to appear at the hearing by remote means for an order of protection.
The Senate passed Senate File 155: Education-teacher resources on second reading. It would restrict expenditures of funds through the education block grant model for teacher resources, and require the Wyoming Department of Education to collect data on expended funds for teacher salaries, health insurance and other benefits.
The Senate passed Senate File 111: Child abuse-change of sex on second reading. It would create a new offense for child abuse with few exceptions, regarding any person who "intentionally inflicts upon a child under the age of 18 years any procedure, drug, other agent or combination of that is administered to" change the sex of the child.
The House passed House Bill 19: State Indian Welfare Act task force on second reading. It would create a state Indian Child Welfare Task Force, and specifies the duties and requires a report.
The House passed House Bill 128: Voyeurism within enclosed spaces on second reading. It would specify that the offense of voyeurism may be committed be "within" an area, not just into an area.
The House passed House Bill 147: Unlawful trespass signage-taking of wildlife on second reading. It prohibits a person who has the intent to prevent or hinder the lawful taking of wildlife from "knowing and without authorization post signs that restrict access to or use of state or federal land on which the lawful taking of or the process of lawfully taking any wildlife is permitted."
Both chambers also worked through their respective versions of the supplemental budget bill. There were 53 amendments on second reading filed for consideration in the House, and 52 in the Senate as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading crosses over to the other chamber for referral to committee.
– Jasmine Hall, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
