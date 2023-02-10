CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 23rd day of the 2023 general session on Friday and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The House Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 18: Benefits for spouses of law enforcement members on first reading. It would amend death benefits for the law enforcement, state Highway Patrol, Game and Fish warden and criminal investigator retirement plans.
The House Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 24: Financial exploitation of vulnerable adults on first reading. It would create rules and procedures for financial institutions to report the financial exploitation of vulnerable adults, and allow temporary holds on suspected fraudulent transactions.
The House passed Senate File 26: Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact on second reading. It would allow psychologists not licensed to practice in Wyoming to provide temporary and telemedicine based services if they are licensed in a state a part of the compact.
The House passed Senate File 42: Taxation of cigars on second reading. It would authorize a cigar tax following purchases, and set a maximum tax rate of 30 cents per cigar.
The Senate did not convene on Friday.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading has already crossed over, so now it will go to a conference committee if there are amendments or be sent directly to Gov. Mark Gordon's desk.
– Jasmine Hall, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
