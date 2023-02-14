CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 25th day of the 2023 general session on Tuesday and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The Senate Committee of the Whole passed House Bill 239: Vehicle idling-decriminalization on first reading. It would remove the requirement to first stop a car engine, lock the ignition and remove the key from the ignition before leaving a car unattended.
The Senate passed House Bill 7: Underage marriage-amendments on second reading. It would change the minimum marriage age to 18, with certain exceptions, as well as specify marriages involving people under age 16 are void.
The Senate passed House Bill 5: Voter registry list-voter ID and absentee ballots on third reading. The vote was 31-0. It would include voter identification numbers, absentee ballot status and registration dates on the registry list of information available to the public.
The House Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 10: Licensed professional counselor compact on first reading. It would allow licensed professional counselors to "exercise a multistage licensure privilege in other states are are party to the compact" and retain authority over counselors in Wyoming.
The House passed Senate File 25: District and prosecuting attorneys-bar license requirement on second reading. It would require each district, county and prosecuting attorney to be a licensed attorney and a member in good standing with the Wyoming State Bar during their term of office.
The House passed Senate File 18: Benefits for spouses of law enforcement members on third reading. The vote was 60-1-1. It would amend death benefits for law enforcement, state Highway Patrol, Game and Fish warden and criminal investigator retirement plans for surviving spouses.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading has already crossed over, so now it will go to a conference committee if there are amendments or be sent directly to Gov. Mark Gordon's desk.
