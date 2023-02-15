CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 26th day of the 2023 general session Wednesday, and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The Senate passed House Bill 239: Vehicle idling-decriminalization on second reading. It would remove the requirement to first stop a car engine, lock the ignition and remove the key from the ignition before leaving a car unattended.
The Senate laid back House Bill 7: Underage marriage-amendments for third reading. It would change the minimum marriage age to 18, with certain exceptions, as well as specify marriages involving people under age 16 are void.
The Senate passed House Bill 65: 988 suicide prevention on third reading. The vote was 19-12. It would establish the suicide and mental health crisis hotline until 2028, as well as create a trust fund that has no appropriation. Rulemaking authorities, agency duties and other specifications are included.
The Senate passed House Bill 79: Voter I.D.-concealed carry permit on third reading. The vote was 31-0. It would allow voters to use a concealed carry permit as acceptable identification to cast a ballot in-person.
The House passed Senate File 10: Licensed professional counselor compact on second reading. It would allow licensed professional counselors to "exercise a multistage licensure privilege in other states that are party to the compact" and retain authority over counselors in Wyoming.
The House passed Senate File 139: Unlawful use of charge card or debit card on second reading. It would expand the offense of unlawful use of a credit card to include a charge card and debit card.
The House passed Senate File 8: Essential subsidy payments to behavioral health centers on third reading. The vote was 48-8-6. It would change the amount an essential subsidy payment would be based on from population and within a 35-mile radius, to the service needs as demonstrated by the behavioral health center. The Wyoming Department of Health would also no longer have to provide the subsidy, but may.
The House passed Senate File 25: District and prosecuting attorneys-bar license requirement on third reading. The vote was 48-14. It would require each district, county and prosecuting attorney to be a licensed attorney and a member in good standing with the Wyoming State Bar during their term of office.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading has already crossed over, so now it will go to a conference committee if there are amendments or be sent directly to Gov. Mark Gordon's desk.
– Jasmine Hall, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.