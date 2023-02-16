CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 27th day of the 2023 general session Thursday and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The Senate Committee of the Whole passed House Bill 56: Purple star schools on first reading. It would allow schools and school districts to implement purple star programs to assist military-connected students.
The Senate passed House Bill 83: Tribal agreements to hunt and fish on first reading. It would authorize the governor to negotiate and enter into agreements with tribes concerning hunting, fishing, trapping and gathering rights, require a report, and direct rule-making authority.
The Senate passed House Bill 239: Vehicle idling-decriminalization on third reading. The vote was 30-0-1. It would remove the requirement to first stop a car engine, lock the ignition and remove the key from the ignition before leaving a car unattended.
The Senate passed House Bill 7: Underage marriage-amendments for third reading. The vote was 23-7-1. It would change the minimum marriage age to 18, with certain exceptions, as well as specify marriages involving people under age 16 are void.
The House Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 61: Legislator per diem on first reading. It would require the per diem rate to be equal to an amount determined by the state auditor annually, which matches the most recent per diem rates established by the U.S. General Services Administration for locations in Wyoming.
The House Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 178: Mountain lion pursuit seasons on first reading. It would create mountain lion pursuit seasons, a special management permit and allow the use of dogs to hunt, kill or pursue mountain lions. Penalties and rule-making authority are also directed in the bill.
The House passed Senate File 10: Licensed professional counselor compact on third reading. The vote was 39-23. It would allow licensed professional counselors to “exercise a multistage licensure privilege in other states that are party to the compact” and retain authority over counselors in Wyoming.
The House passed Senate File 139: Unlawful use of charge card or debit card on third reading. The vote was 62-0. It would expand the offense of unlawful use of a credit card to include a charge card and debit card.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading has already crossed over, so now it will go to a conference committee if there are amendments or be sent directly to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk.
– Jasmine Hall, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
