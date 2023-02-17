CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 28th day of the 2023 general session Friday and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The Senate Committee of the Whole passed House Bill 99: Property tax refund program on first reading. It would amend the qualifications for the property tax refund program and county optional property tax refund program.
The Senate passed House Bill 56: Purple star schools on second reading. It would allow schools and school districts to implement purple star programs to assist military-connected students.
The Senate passed House Bill 83: Tribal agreements to hunt and fish on second reading. It would authorize the governor to negotiate and enter into agreements with tribes concerning hunting, fishing, trapping and gathering rights, require a report and direct rule-making authority.
The Senate passed House Bill 174: Homestead exemption-amendments on third reading. The vote was 26-3-1. It would increase the homestead exemption entitlement from $20,000 to $100,000 in value.
The House Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 61: Legislator per diem on first reading. It would require the per diem rate to be equal to an amount determined by the state auditor annually, which matches the most recent per diem rates established by the U.S. General Services Administration for locations in Wyoming.
The House passed Senate File 178: Mountain lion pursuit seasons on second reading. It would create mountain lion pursuit seasons, a special management permit, and allow the use of dogs to hunt, kill or pursue mountain lions. Penalties and rule-making authority are also directed in the bill.
The House passed Senate File 32: Prohibiting drones over penal institutions on second reading. It would ban the use of unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, over penal institutions, and authorize the Wyoming Department of Corrections to take reasonable action against trespassing aircraft systems.
The Senate and House both adjourned at noon Friday. The Senate completed all second and third readings, as well as concurrences and some general file bills. The House only completed second reading bills and concurrences, and laid back third reading. There was no House Committee of the Whole actions.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading has already crossed over, so now it will go to a conference committee if there are amendments or be sent directly to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk.
– Jasmine Hall, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
