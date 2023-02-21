...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Localized higher amounts up to 12 inches possible.
Northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph could produce blowing
and drifting snow. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Winter Storm Warning from 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST
Thursday. Wind Chill Watch from Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in 10 minutes or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 29th day of the 2023 general session Tuesday and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The Senate Committee of the Whole passed House Bill 38: Wyoming national guard member referral on first reading. It would authorize $500 referral bonuses for Wyoming National Guard members that refer recruitment prospects.
The Senate Committee of the Whole passed House Bill 108: Sale of THC vaping devices and edibles to minors-prohibited on first reading. It would ban the sale of edible and vaping THC products to people under 21 years of age, and provide penalties, exceptions and defenses.
The Senate passed House Bill 279: Voter identification requirements on third reading. The vote was 31-0. It would require voters to have an acceptable form of voter identification and present it when obtaining an absentee ballot.
The House Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 131: Prohibition on delivery of unsolicited ballot forms on first reading. It would prohibit anyone except a county clerk or the Secretary of State's Office from distributing an absentee ballot request form.
The House passed Senate File 178: Mountain lion pursuit seasons on third reading. The vote was 53-9. It would create mountain lion pursuit seasons, a special management permit, and allow the use of dogs to hunt, kill or pursue mountain lions. Penalties and rule-making authority are also directed in the bill.
The House passed Senate File 32: Prohibiting drones over penal institutions on third reading. The vote was 59-3. It would ban the use of unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, over penal institutions, and authorize the Wyoming Department of Corrections to take reasonable action against trespassing aircraft systems.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading has already crossed over, so now it will go to a conference committee if there are amendments or be sent directly to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk.
– Jasmine Hall, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.