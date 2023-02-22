...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Accumulating snow has ended, or will shortly, across southeast
Wyoming and the southern Nebraska panhandle. A few flurries are
possible, but no additional snow accumulations are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and
strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This
will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if
precautions are not taken.
&&
CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 30th day of the 2023 general session Wednesday and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The Senate passed House Bill 38: Wyoming national guard member referral on second reading. It would authorize $500 referral bonuses for Wyoming National Guard members that refer recruitment prospects.
The Senate passed House Bill 108: Sale of THC vaping devices and edibles to minors-prohibited on second reading. It would ban the sale of edible and vaping THC products to people under 21 years of age, and provide penalties, exceptions and defenses.
The Senate passed House Bill 188: Wolf depredation compensation on third reading. The vote was 29-1. It would appropriate $300,000 for the Wyoming Department of Agriculture to administer damage payments to landowners whose livestock is damaged by a gray wolf in areas where they are classified predatory animals.
The House Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 56: Prohibiting travel across private land for hunting services on first reading. It would expand the ban on entering private property without permission for hunting purposes.
The House Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 79: Plan of safe care-newborns on first reading. It would require health care providers to develop a safe plan of care for an infant with prenatal substance use exposure, and ensure appropriate referrals are made for family members or caregivers.
The House laid back Senate File 131: Prohibition on delivery of unsolicited ballot forms on second reading. It would prohibit anyone except a county clerk or the Secretary of State’s Office from distributing an absentee ballot request form.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading has already crossed over, so now it will go to a conference committee if there are amendments or be sent directly to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk.
– Jasmine Hall, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.