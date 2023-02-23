CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 31st day of the 2023 general session Thursday and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The Senate Committee of the Whole passed House Bill 200: Nonresident hunting licenses-application fees on first reading. It would modify the number of hunting licenses available for nonresidents and the provisions, as well as increase fees.
The Senate passed House Bill 38: Wyoming national guard member referral on third reading. The vote was 24-7. It would authorize $500 referral bonuses for Wyoming National Guard members that refer recruitment prospects.
The Senate passed House Bill 108: Sale of THC vaping devices and edibles to minors-prohibited on third reading. The vote was 30-1. It would ban the sale of edible and vaping THC products to people under 21 years of age and provide penalties, exceptions and defenses.
The House passed Senate File 56: Prohibiting travel across private land for hunting services on second reading. It would expand the ban on entering private property without permission for hunting purposes.
The House passed Senate File 79: Plan of safe care-newborns on second reading. It would require health care providers to develop a safe plan of care for an infant with prenatal substance use exposure and ensure appropriate referrals are made for family members or caregivers.
The House passed Senate File 131: Prohibition on delivery of unsolicited ballot forms on second reading. It would prohibit anyone except a county clerk or the Secretary of State’s Office from distributing an absentee ballot request form.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading has already crossed over, so now it will go to a conference committee if there are amendments or be sent directly to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk.
– Jasmine Hall, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
