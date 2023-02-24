...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY THROUGH 5
PM MST SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH possible.
Blowing snow may create visibility reductions less than one
mile at times.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, and
Central Laramie County including the Interstate 80 between
Cheyenne and Laramie.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday through 5 PM MST Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 32nd day of the 2023 general session Friday and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The Senate Committee of the Whole passed House Bill 99: Property tax refund program on first reading. It would expand the number of people who qualify for the refund program and increase the amount residents could receive.
The Senate passed House Bill 200: Nonresident hunting licenses-application fees on second reading. It would modify the number of hunting licenses available for nonresidents and the provisions, as well as increase fees.
The Senate passed House Bill 128: Voyeurism within enclosed spaces on third reading. The vote was 31-0. It would widen the definition of voyeurism that is punishable to include "within an area where the person being viewed has a reasonable expectation of privacy."
The House Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 80: Visitation rights on first reading. It would establish visiting rights and limitations for certain health care facilities.
The House passed Senate File 56: Prohibiting travel across private land for hunting services on third reading. The vote was 54-8. It would expand the ban on entering private property without permission for hunting purposes.
The House passed Senate File 79: Plan of safe care-newborns on second reading. The vote was 47-15. It would require health care providers to develop a safe plan of care for an infant with prenatal substance use exposure and ensure appropriate referrals are made for family members or caregivers.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading has already crossed over, so now it will go to a conference committee if there are amendments or be sent directly to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk.
