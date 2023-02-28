CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 34th day of the 2023 general session Tuesday and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The Senate passed House Bill 152: Life is a Human Right Act on second reading. It would prohibit abortion, as well as provide findings, purposes, criminal and regulatory penalties, a right of intervention and address other areas of abortion statutes and litigation.
The Senate passed House Bill 208: Colorado River advisory committee on second reading. It would establish a Wyoming Colorado River Advisory Committee to advise and inform state leaders and agencies on the "beneficial use, development, protection and conservation of water from the Green and Little Snake Rivers and their tributaries."
The House passed Senate File 72: Employees-forced microchip implantation prohibited on second reading. It would ban employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted in their bodies, and set standards for if an employee consents to having the implantation.
The House passed Senate File 80: Visitation rights on third reading. The vote was 56-2-4. It would establish visiting rights and limitations for certain health care facilities.
The House passed Senate File 131: Prohibition on delivery of unsolicited ballot forms on third reading. The vote was 54-5-3. It would prohibit anyone except a county clerk or the Secretary of State’s Office from distributing an absentee ballot request form.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading has already crossed over, so now it will go to a conference committee if there are amendments or be sent directly to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk.
– Jasmine Hall, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
