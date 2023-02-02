CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 18th day of the 2023 general session on Friday, and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The Senate passed Senate File 131: Prohibition on delivery of unsolicited ballot forms on second reading. It would prohibit a person from distributing unsolicited absentee ballot request forms for voting, and sets penalties.
The Senate passed Senate Joint Resolution 11: Convention of the states on second reading. It requests Congress to call a convention for proposing amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which would impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit power and jurisdiction and limit terms of office.
The House passed House Bill 165: Living organ donor protection on second reading. It would prohibit the discrimination against living organ donors by certain insurers.
The House passed House Bill 127: Health care facilities and clergy on second reading. It would require health care facilities to allow clergy members to visit health care facilities during public health emergencies.
Both chambers worked through their respective versions of the supplemental budget bill on Friday, which will now go to the Joint Conference Committee for negotiations after approval on third reading.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading crosses over to the other chamber for referral to committee.
Jasmine Hall, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
