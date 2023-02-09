CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 22nd day of the 2023 general session on Thursday and took action on a variety of bills, including:
The Senate passed House Bill 18: Missing person alert systems on second reading. It would address the duties of the Office of Homeland Security and Wyoming Highway Patrol to implement emergency alert communication networks, as well as state cooperation with federal, tribal and local law enforcement for alert systems.
The Senate passed House Bill 11: Endangering children-fentanyl on third reading. It would add fentanyl to the list of controlled substances that qualify as child endangerment and clarifies an exception.
The Senate passed House Bill 28: Community college capital construction on third reading. It would increase the minimum estimated cost of community college capital construction projects that have to be approved by the Wyoming Community College Commission from $100,000 to $250,000.
The House passed Senate File 2: Wyoming telecommunications act-sunset date on second reading. It would extend the sunset of the Wyoming Telecommunications Act from 2023 to 2025.
The House passed Senate File 13: Bar and grill liquor phaseout on third reading. It would gradually increase the number of bar and grill licenses available to municipalities and amend the bar and grill liquor license requirements.
The House passed Senate File 78: Apprenticeship and job training promotion in schools on third reading. It would require the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services to provide information to high school students in Wyoming on apprenticeship and on-the-job training program and a report, and outline the duties of school boards of trustees.
Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading has already crossed over, so now it will go to a conference committee if there are amendments or be sent directly to Gov. Mark Gordon's desk.
– Jasmine Hall, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter.