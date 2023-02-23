CHEYENNE — A drug cited by health care providers as essential for labor induction, treating postpartum hemorrhaging, medical management of miscarriages and more has been removed from a chemical abortion prohibition bill.
This change was among the amendments made Thursday morning by the House Revenue Committee before it passed Senate File 109 in a 7-2 vote.
Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, has been a staunch anti-abortion advocate and was the sponsor of the chemical abortion ban. The legislation is designed in the version passed through the Senate to keep any person from manufacturing, distributing, proscribing, dispensing, selling, transferring or using any chemical abortion drug in the state for the purpose of an abortion, except in a few cases.
Individuals in violation could face a misdemeanor charge and imprisonment up to six months, a fine of up to $9,000, or both. The drugs they couldn’t have any part in for “procurement or performing an abortion” were mifepristone, misoprostol, mifegyne or “any other substantially similar generic or non-generic drug or chemical dispensed for the purposes of causing an abortion.”
Misoprostol use
Although there were doctors who were against the bill as it stood, a case was successfully made to strip the bill of misoprostol or any similar drug. Even with the exception in the bill for the treatment of a natural miscarriage, they said the prohibition of manufacturing, distributing and selling the drug could have a chilling effect.
“In my short time since being back in Wyoming, I, as well as my colleagues and patients, have already begun to experience challenges in prescribing and obtaining Cytotec (misoprostol),” said Laramie native and recent University of Washington graduate Dr. Melissa Dozier. “Including Cytotec in this bill will exacerbate this ongoing issue by limiting availability, and creating more paranoia and mistrust among providers and pharmacists. This will ultimately create delays in care, and limit options and ostracize patients.”
Dozier practices in Cheyenne now, and was backed by local obstetricians with decades of experience delivering babies and providing women’s health services. Women who were also helped in dire medical circumstances shared their stories in testimony against the bill and gave a face to the medical issues discussed by professionals.
“If my pharmacy now says, ‘I’m not going to provide this to you,’ we now have a problem,” said Dr. Jacques Beveridge. “If this bill becomes law, causing the unavailability of misoprostol or Cytotec, without a doubt, it’s going to lead to unnecessary blood transfusions, surgeries, anesthesia, unnecessary procedures, potentially hysterectomies, DNC’s and cesarean sections because we can no longer induce labor the way that we want.”
Ban supporters
There were other medical professionals in support of the bill, and concerned with the use of drugs for abortions, such as nurse practitioner and freshman lawmaker Rep. Sarah Penn, R-Lander.
She said misoprostol is given 24 to 48 hours after mifepristone to produce uterine contractions, and comes with its own risks of birth defects and uterine rupture. She was not only worried with how the drugs were being used to perform abortions and their side effects, but also how easy it allegedly has become to access them.
“You can actually get them through the mail. There was a study done that a group tried to obtain these medications by mail without prescriptions, and were actually successful at obtaining them from 20 different pharmacies, and these medications came from out of the country,” she said. “And this is actually significant because these medications are being used kind of like a date-rape drug. They’re being slipped into women’s drinks, and babies are being aborted.”
Penn concluded that there were 98 abortions performed in Wyoming last year, all of them were chemical, and 20 of them were facilitated via telehealth.
She was the only constituent in support of the bill who named their connection to the medical field, but was joined by religious representatives, elected officials and passionate residents who stood in support of ending chemical abortions in the state.
“Wyoming is far from insulated from these forces. In fact, rural areas have recently become the focus of many advocates for chemical abortion,” said Secretary of State Chuck Gray. “Make no mistake, from my time traveling across the state, the people of Wyoming overwhelmingly support the sanctity of human life and the protection of our unborn from the barbarism of chemical abortion. For this reason, I am proud to stand in support of Senate File 109, a common-sense measure to ensure the most vulnerable among us are protected next.”
Changing the bill
While the committee voted to pass the bill and send it to the House floor, there were ultimately significant changes made — including the removal of misoprostol.
SF 109, after it was amended, would only prohibit dispensing, selling or using the drugs in order to protect manufacturers or delivery drivers. Committee members passed amendments that clarified the drugs could also be used for any other medical purposes in the exceptions, and specified only physicians, physical assistants or nurse practitioners as being prohibited.
It would no longer have a definition of “imminent peril” that only includes physical conditions, and allow providers to base their decisions on a patient’s psychological or emotional conditions. It also removes what lawmakers considered confusing language regarding whether a pregnant woman would “engage in conduct which she intends to result in her death or other self-harm,” and how a medical professional would determine this.
Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, expressed his opposition to this amendment, along with Rep. Tomi Strock, R-Douglas.
“I don’t want to put out a, you know, an accusation, but this is a very heated and charged issue,” Bear said. “And we have had statements in the news from doctors on a certain side of this issue that are willing to usurp the law if there’s an opportunity, and I think this amendment will give that opportunity.”
However, House Revenue Committee Chairman Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said the physiological and emotional conditions were just as important and real.
“I, too, agree that it is real, and these conditions are real,” responded Bear. “But to allow that to lead to the destruction of a life — I think what the policy is that we’re trying to set as a state here is that you should not allow that real condition to lead to the destruction of a life. And I think that’s what this bill does.”
Finally, the committee adopted an amendment to lower the fine from $9,000 to $750 for those in violation.
These amendments are not set in stone yet, though. They will have to be adopted in the House Committee of the Whole if the bill is brought to the floor, as the last day for legislation to be heard on general file quickly approaches Monday.