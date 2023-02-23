20230208 TimSalazar01-ms.jpg

Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, speaks about home schooling during an Education Committee meeting Feb. 8 in the state Capitol.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — A drug cited by health care providers as essential for labor induction, treating postpartum hemorrhaging, medical management of miscarriages and more has been removed from a chemical abortion prohibition bill.

This change was among the amendments made Thursday morning by the House Revenue Committee before it passed Senate File 109 in a 7-2 vote.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

