CHEYENNE – An art exhibition inviting viewers to examine their relationship with technology is coming to Laramie County Community College this month.

Front Range nonprofit Denver Digerati, as part of its animation festival, will be exhibiting the work of artist Raquel Meyers in a show called "Keys of Fury" in LCCC’s Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery Sept. 19-Oct. 24. The gallery is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

