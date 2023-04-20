CHEYENNE – The kickoff event for this year’s premier charity classic car show in the tri-state region, Cars, Cigars & Guitars Under the Stars, was held recently at The Metropolitan Downtown in Cheyenne.
The kickoff celebrated the success of last year’s event and announced the 2023 charity recipients. The classic car show is a volunteer effort by AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211 to raise money for local charities.
More than $130,000 was raised in the last three years. All net proceeds from the prior events went to charities including Girls on the Run, Skills USA, COMEA House, K9s for Mobility, Unaccompanied Students Initiative, Habitat for Humanity, Safehouse, Family Promise, Cheyenne Day of Giving, Meals on Wheels Cheyenne, Needs Inc. and CASA of Laramie County, according to a news release.
For the 2023 event in August, four new local charities have been chosen from many applicants. The recipients are South Side Sluggers, Coats for Kids, Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and Veterans Rock.
“We have the community, volunteers, car owners and nearly 75 sponsors and underwriters to thank for the success this event has in benefitting local charities,” show founder Tim Joannides said.
Approximately 350 people attended each of the prior events. Guests enjoyed viewing classic cars, cigars, food and beverage and live musical entertainment.
This year’s event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. Eighth Ave. More information about the event, including ticket sales and sponsorships, can be found online at carscigarsguitars.com.