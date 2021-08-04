CHEYENNE – Kicks 4 Kidz – what sponsor Hirst Applegate, LLP is tongue-in-cheek calling “the world’s most grueling 0.5K race” – is back Aug. 11.
The law firm is urging the public to accept its invitation to join the fundraiser, which helps Laramie County School District students by raising money to purchase athletic shoes for those students who need the shoes to participate in physical education classes.
Whether you participate as part of a team, individually or just decide to make a donation to the Kicks 4 Kidz effort, every dollar raised goes directly to shoes for Laramie County students, according to the law firm.
The route will start and end at the Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St., with drinks, food and entertainment available along the way for participants.
There will be awards and prizes such as Best “Running” Attire (Individual); Best Team Theme; Largest Registered Team; 1st Place Finisher (Male/Female/Under 12).
For more information or to register, call Hirst Applegate 307-632-0541, and ask for Kat.
The cost is $25 for individuals and $22.50 each for groups of 11 or more. Kids under 12 participate free with a paid adult participant.
After the race, a BBQ dinner is provided for those who participated, or for a $10 donation, for those who didn’t run.