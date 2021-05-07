CHEYENNE – As part of the 30th anniversary of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway this year, a Kids’ Bike Safety Rodeo and Slow Roll have been scheduled for Sunday, June 6 from 1-3 p.m. at North Cheyenne Community Park, located at 3200 Mynear St.
Riders from Team WyoX, the Cheyenne Middle and High School Mountain Bike Team, and their coaches will be assisting with the rodeo to be held in conjunction with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s (CRMC) Safe Kids Day.
The Bike Rodeo will help kids and their parents learn about their bikes and teach important bike safety skills. Kids are asked to bring their bikes and helmets. Stations will be set up for:
- Helmet giveaways, fittings, and adjustments
- Bike fittings for seat height, brake, and shift levers
- Bike mechanical inspections (air, brakes, chains)
- Bike etiquette and hand signals
- Bike skills, balance, starting and stopping, riding straight, scanning, and signaling
- Skills tests such as a zigzag, slow race, figure eight, and riding obstacles.
- Safe places to wheel, proper clothing, reflective equipment, moving, stationary, surface, and visual hazards.
In conjunction with the Bike Rodeo, Cheyenne Slow Roll will hold a family friendly bike ride at 3 p.m. This roll will travel west along the Greenway on Storey Blvd. and into the Mustang Ridge Subdivision and finally back to the North Cheyenne Community Park.