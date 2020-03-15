CHEYENNE – King Soopers will be temporarily adjusting its service hours at all locations to allow teams to restock the shelves.
Effective today, March 15, all locations will temporarily shift their service hours from 5 a.m. to midnight to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. “to better serve our customers and balance the needs of our associates,” according to a news release.
According to the release, the change in service hours will allow store teams to focus on stocking food and essentials that customers are looking for, such as food, medicine and cleaning supplies.
According to the release, King Soopers “remain(s) focused on doing all the things we need to do to keep our associates and customers safe and healthy. As we continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation, we strive to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities.”