CHEYENNE – King Soopers has implemented many protective and preventive measures to further promote social distancing in its stores, including introducing capacity limits, limiting the number of customers to 50% of the building’s maximum capacity; installing plexiglass partitions and floor decals to promote physical distancing; and enhancing daily sanitation practices.

Other changes include:

Reduced holiday hours – King Soopers is closing early on Easter Sunday, April 12, to provide its associates with more time to rest and be with their families. Holiday operating hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Extending operating hours – To further promote social distancing in its stores, they will be extending the hours of operation. Effective Monday, April 13, all stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Providing additional shopping hours will help to spread out the flow of traffic in stores and reduce the number of customers waiting in line when stores open.

Senior hours – Additionally, with the extension of hours, they will be extending senior hours (hours intended for senior citizens and at-risk customers) to 6-8 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Waived prescription delivery fees – King Soopers Pharmacy is temporarily waiving fees for prescription delivery via mail or courier. To learn more about the options and availability, customers should contact their local pharmacy.

