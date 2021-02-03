CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Kiwanis Club Foundation’s 2021 grant cycle is now open.
Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations are invited to apply for funding support.
The Foundation’s purposes are to support children’s programs in the broadest sense, followed by human services; to assist needy persons, particularly young people; to assist worthy youth in attaining vocational excellence; and to aid handicapped persons in regaining useful lives.
Additional details and the 2021 application can be found on the clubs website, www.cheyennekiwanis.org. The grant application deadline is March 15.