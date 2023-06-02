Mayor Patrick Collins accepts check from Kiwanis

CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins accepted an $80,000 check from the Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne on Thursday on behalf of the city of Cheyenne.

The funds will be used to construct amenities at Kiwanis Community Park in east Cheyenne, according to a news release from the city.

