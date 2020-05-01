CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Kiwanis Club has donated more than $16,000 to feed the hungry since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.
Kiwanis donated $1,700 to St. Joseph’s Food Pantry and over $15,000 to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies for Laramie County food banks, which provides more than 60,000 meals for local families.
Many members of the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club donated their stimulus checks to help those in need – and will continue to feed the hungry in Laramie County. The Cheyenne Kiwanis Club has fed the hungry in the Cheyenne area for more than 50 years, and during these trying times, Kiwanians stay true to their mission.
For more information about this program and the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club, contact Tim Sheppard at coltim3998@msn.com.