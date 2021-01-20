CHEYENNE – U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming Mark Klaassen announced his resignation Wednesday morning.
Klaassen was nominated by former President Donald Trump in July 2017 and was sworn into office on Nov. 21, 2017. His resignation is effective at midnight Jan. 31, after which he will take an undisclosed position with the state of Wyoming.
The timing of Klaassen’s resignation announcement – occurring on the same day as the inauguration of President Joe Biden – is coincidental, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mark Trimble said.
While serving as U.S. attorney, Klaassen was chair of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, Subcommittee on Asset Recovery. During his tenure, the district office “refocused its efforts on violent crime prosecution, including firearms offenses,” a news release said. Klaassen also focused on major drug crimes and prosecuting one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in Wyoming history.
Klaassen “led an interagency effort to reinvigorate the district’s current Project Safe Neighborhood program, a cooperative arrangement with state and local law enforcement partners to identify and aggressively target the most violent offenders in a given community,” the release said.
He also emphasized the prosecution of child exploitation offenses, especially those involving children who were abused with the goal of producing pornography. Prosecutors and agents rescued 16 child victims of this type of crime in 2020, according to the release.
“It was an honor to serve the people of Wyoming in this role. I had the privilege of working alongside an amazing group of prosecutors and staff, as well as law enforcement partners across the state who are truly making a difference in our communities,” Klaassen said in the news release. “I know this office will continue to uphold the high standards of competence, fairness and respect for the rule of law that I inherited upon taking over, and hopefully built upon during my tenure.”
Before his stint as U.S. attorney, Klaassen was elected to the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, serving from 2014 until his swearing-in in late 2017. He had served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Wyoming for eight years prior to his nomination, according to previous reporting. Klaassen was also chief of staff to the General Counsel for the Department of Homeland Security from 2007 to 2009, and he served as general counsel for the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security from 2003 to 2007.
Klaassen is a graduate of Notre Dame Law School.
The District of Wyoming covers the entire state, with offices in Cheyenne, Casper, Lander and Mammoth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is responsible for all criminal and civil litigation in the district involving the U.S. government.