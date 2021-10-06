CHEYENNE – Fanned by anti-immigrant extremists – and based largely on myths about immigration’s effects on the nation’s security and economy – a powerful anti-immigrant movement has been seeking to curtail the rights of many people living in the U.S.
But the fundamental protections of due process and equal protection embodied in the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights apply to every person, regardless of immigration status.
That’s why the ACLU of Wyoming has developed and is distributing comprehensive materials, in English and Spanish, to ensure that immigrants throughout the state know their rights.
“Do you know what to do if ICE shows up at your door? If you get pulled over by the police when traveling? If you are questioned about your citizenship status at work? We want to ensure everyone understands their rights – and how to be better prepared to advocate for themselves, their family and their neighbors – in any language,” said Antonio Serrano, ACLU of Wyoming advocacy manager, in a news release. “When the government has the power to deny legal rights and due process to one vulnerable group, everyone’s rights are at risk. The ACLU of Wyoming is dedicated to expanding and enforcing the civil liberties and civil rights of immigrants and to combating public and private discrimination against them.”
The ACLU’s resources for immigrants includes information on what to do:
If you are questioned about your immigration status
If you are stopped in your car
If you are stopped by police, immigration agents or the FBI