CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue reminds residents that knowing basic fire facts can lead to lives saved.
With children out of class and learning from home, and many working from home, families are spending more time indoors and with each other, which means there is a potential for more home fires.
Here are four characteristics everyone should know about a fire:
• Fire is FAST! In less than 30 seconds, a small fire can get completely out of control and turn into a major fire. In minutes, a house can be engulfed in flames. If you wake up to a fire, you won’t have time to grab valuables, because fire spreads too quickly and the smoke is too thick. There is only time to escape.
• Fire is HOT! Heat is more threatening than flames. Room temperatures in a fire can be 100 degrees at the floor level and rise to 600 degrees at eye level. This heat can melt clothes to your skin. In just five minutes, a room can get so hot that everything in it ignites at once; this is called flashover.
• Fire is DARK! Fire is pitch black. Fire starts bright, but quickly produces black smoke and complete darkness. If you wake up to a fire, you may be blinded, disoriented and unable to find your way around the home you’ve lived in for years.
• Fire is DEADLY! Smoke and toxic gases kill more people than flames. Fire uses up the oxygen you need and producers smoke and poisonous gases that kill. Breathing even small amounts of smoke and toxic gases can make you drowsy, disoriented and short of breath.
For more information about being safe in the home during this pandemic, call Cheyenne Fire Rescue at 307-637-6311.