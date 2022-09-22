CHEYENNE – Brian Kozak, the Republican candidate for Laramie County sheriff, responded online this week to news that his former GOP opponents would be backing the independent candidate, Jeff Barnes.
Both Lt. Don Hollingshead, the current jail captain for the sheriff's department, and Boyd Wrede, a former Cheyenne Police officer during Kozak's time as Cheyenne Police chief, threw their support behind Barnes, a retired sheriff's deputy.
"The sheriff candidates who lost the Republican primary election announced, today, they will be campaigning for the independent. This was not a surprise; I saw alliances form when I announced I would not retain the current leaders who were responsible for the state of collapse the Sheriff’s Office is currently in," Kozak said on a campaign blog. "I ran on the commitment to put public safety before politics; to bring fresh and experienced leadership to fix the problems highlighted by the voters. I believe that is what the voters want, and I believe that is why I won the Republican nomination.
"My ethics will never be compromised, which is why I refuse to make political deals to win an election," he continued. "It is unfortunate Captain Hollingshead and Mr. Wrede are not supporting the Republican nominee. The last thing we need is more divisiveness."
Voters will choose between Kozak and Barnes in the Nov. 8 general election. Early and absentee voting begin Friday, Sept. 23.