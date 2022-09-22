CHEYENNE – Brian Kozak, the Republican candidate for Laramie County sheriff, responded online this week to news that his former GOP opponents would be backing the independent candidate, Jeff Barnes.

Both Lt. Don Hollingshead, the current jail captain for the sheriff's department, and Boyd Wrede, a former Cheyenne Police officer during Kozak's time as Cheyenne Police chief, threw their support behind Barnes, a retired sheriff's deputy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus