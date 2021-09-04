Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak speaks during a candlelight vigil Friday, May 29, 2020, outside of the Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. The event, organized by Wyoming Equality, was to remember George Floyd and the countless others, including Ahmaud Arbery, who have lost their lives prematurely to police violence. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak has entered the race for Laramie County sheriff as a Republican candidate and will hold a campaign announcement party Sept. 18.
“I decided to run for sheriff because I loved serving the citizens of Cheyenne for 11 years, and believed we all made a difference in creating a professional police department," Kozak said in a Saturday news release. "While police chief, I recognized many opportunities within the sheriff’s office that, if pursued, would lead to excellence. Changes that would help the deputies to become leaders in public safety.”
Kozak was not retained as chief when new Mayor Patrick Collins took office earlier this year.
Kozak spent the last several months talking to county residents and sheriff's office employees. He said he will explain what folks want in their next sheriff and outline his action plan to address the issues at his campaign announcement party at 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Albany Restaurant, 1506 Capitol Ave. All are welcome to attend.