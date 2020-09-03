CHEYENNE – Gasoline prices this Labor Day are set to be the lowest since 2004, according to GasBuddy, the travel and navigation app used by North American drivers to save money on gas.
The company predicts a national average of $2.19 per gallon, down nearly 37 cents from last year, and the lowest-priced Labor Day since 2004’s $1.82 per gallon average.
“With Hurricane Laura now behind us, and many refineries returning to service, gas prices will begin to head lower, just in time for the Labor Day weekend,” Patrick De Haan, head of GasBuddy petroleum analysis, said in a news release. “This will be the lowest Labor Day weekend gas prices since 2004, closing out an incredible summer at the pump with the most stable and lowest overall price from Memorial Day to Labor Day since 2004, as well.
“For motorists, the good news doesn’t end with Labor Day: gas prices will likely continue falling as seasonal factors kick in, reducing demand, and, in addition, we switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just a couple of weeks.”