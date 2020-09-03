The following closures are related to the upcoming Labor Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 7:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Monday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Monday.
Laramie County – Closed Monday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, and buses will not operate Monday.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Monday.
Peak Wellness Center – Closed Monday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed Monday. Trash pick-up scheduled for Monday will be done Saturday, Sept. 5. Please have containers out by 6:30 a.m. that day.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Trash pick-up scheduled for Monday will take place Tuesday.
Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.
School/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.
Laramie County School District 1 – No school Monday.
Laramie County School District 2 – No school Monday.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – No school Monday.
STRIDE Learning Center – No school Monday.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Regular hours Monday.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed Monday.
Laramie County Library – Closed Monday.
Meals on Wheels – Business office and mart closed, no deliveries Monday.