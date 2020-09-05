The following closures are related to the upcoming Labor Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 7:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Monday.

State of Wyoming – Closed Monday.

Laramie County – Closed Monday.

City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Government services

Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Monday.

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, and buses will not operate Monday.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.

Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Monday.

Peak Wellness Center – Closed Monday.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed Monday. Trash pick-up scheduled for Monday will be done today (Saturday, Sept. 5). Please have containers out by 6:30 a.m.

Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Trash pick-up scheduled for Monday will take place Tuesday.

Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.

Laramie County School District 1 – No school Monday.

Laramie County School District 2 – No school Monday.

St. Mary’s Catholic School – No school Monday.

STRIDE Learning Center – No school Monday.

Community services

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Regular hours Monday.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed Monday.

Laramie County Library – Closed Monday.

Meals on Wheels – Business office and mart closed, no deliveries Monday.

