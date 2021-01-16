CHEYENNE – On Tuesday, federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced Kolten J. Lackey, 23, of Cheyenne, for possession of National Firearms Act firearms not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer record, and unlawful use of a controlled substance in possession of firearms and ammunition.
Lackey appeared via the WRIT videoconferencing system.
He received 51 months of imprisonment, to be followed by 36 months of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $200 special assessment, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cheyenne.
The Cheyenne Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated this case.