Jackson Hole News&Guide
JACKSON — As fire disasters that incinerate communities in hours are becoming more frequent, fire specialists are struggling to keep up.
Teton County (Idaho) Fire Chief Mike Maltaverne already has had some hard conversations.
Maltaverne serves on the national Wildfire Policy Committee, whose 21 members report to the U.S. Forest Service. Last week, the group had several conversations to discuss the common threads between fires that start in wildlands and then destroy communities.
By Aug. 18, the entire Canadian city of Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, with a population of 20,000, had been forced to evacuate by a forest fire burning out of control about 9 miles away.
The committee talked about the Marshall Fire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes and killed two people in December 2021 in Boulder County, Colorado, and the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, which burned 18,804 structures and killed 85 people in November 2018.
Details have been slow to emerge from Lahaina, Hawaii, where on Aug. 8 hurricane-force winds powered the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history, killing more than 110 people and displacing thousands. More than 800 people were still missing as of Tuesday, and there likely won’t be a conclusive description of events in an after-action report for a year or more.
These and other disastrous fires illustrate the dangers facing communities in the West at a time when climate change appears to be accelerating. But officials caution that while it may be too soon to draw parallels to particular events, it’s prudent to be preparing.
According to fire experts, Maui sat at the center of several risk factors, the first being that surrounding former plantations of sugarcane were abandoned in the mid-20th century once tourism took hold, leaving a tinderbox of invasive grasses in colonialism’s wake.
As far as a common thread between the three fires, Maltaverne said it was high winds and excess fuels. Beyond that, investigations of systems failures haven’t been completed, he said.
Rich Ochs, emergency management coordinator for Teton County, also warned against jumping to conclusions for what happened in Maui.
“When we’re still finding dead bodies and people are trying to figure out what to blame, we don’t have enough data. We don’t know,” Ochs said.
What is clear, Maltaverne said, is Lahaina is part of a larger pattern of communities in the West being leveled by fire. The lessons from Lahaina will help shape the nation’s fire strategy, he said.
It also should inform development and building standards.
On the mainland, mass migration out of cities has pushed urban sprawl near wildlands where fires have been suppressed instead of controlled, as was practiced by Native Americans before Western expansion, according to the National Park Service. These regions are referred to as the wildland-urban interface. Fires that transition from the wildlands to nearby communities find more fuel in homes. Embers from one home jump to the next, and high winds fan the flames.
The past eight years have been the hottest on record, according to the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization. A hotter world means a drier one, increasing the chances for wildlands to become tinderboxes.
Increasingly destructive fires around the world, from Canada to Australia, have emergency officials fielding questions from their constituencies: Could we be next?
“I don’t know if any community is immune from that type of event,” Maltaverne said, alluding to hazardous smoke, evacuations and destruction. “If you live in the West, we’re going to live with fire.”
Island in the sky
Ochs is waiting “like there’s no tomorrow” for Lahaina’s after-action report. He’s reluctant to speculate on contributions to the devastation, but he sees similarities between communities in Jackson and Lahaina.
While Teton County is not an island, there are limited routes in and out of the valley, making it hard for the population center potentially to escape and bring in resources. The economies of both similarly-sized towns are built on tourism and have high population turnover, so emergency education is especially challenging. Besides fire, Ochs said the region is particularly susceptible to isolation in the winter.
There are only six routes in and out of Teton County’s population center, including the airport and Togwotee Pass. There are also six sirens placed around the same area in the southern part of the valley. Teton County commissioners last week voted to approve spending up to $85,000 to repair the one nonfunctional alarm at the Wilson fire station.
Teton County has yet to activate its full siren system aside from twice-annual tests, Ochs said. The last time the county activated its emergency support functions was during the crush of tourists flocking to the 2017 solar eclipse.
Though this has been a wet summer, Jackson Hole is surrounded by land susceptible to ember fires. In May, Bobbi Clauson, Teton County’s wildland fire prevention specialist, wrote in an opinion piece in the News&Guide that susceptibility stems from the surrounding mountains and mixed conifer forests.
“Embers can ignite structures over a half-mile away, but only if they land on something that can support ignition,” she wrote. During fires in the past decade, most home loss was due to embers flying from one structure to the next.
Clauson deferred further comment to her boss, Teton County Fire Chief Stephen Jellie, who did not return a request for comment by press time.
Evan Guzik, a spokesperson for the Bridger-Teton National Forest, said the region has fewer wildland fire resources than other communities in the West, but the resources are proportional to the “amount and size of fires that we get.”
The county, National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service work together to prepare for fire.
Ochs leads a two-person office in charge of emergency coordination and says that despite the region’s limited evacuation routes, his office is well prepared to communicate large-scale emergencies, an issue that’s made headlines in Lahaina.
More than 14,000 people in Teton County, which has a population of about 23,000, have signed up for Nixle emergency emails and texts. Ochs also can use cellphone alerts through FEMA that can hit every phone in the county. That won’t work, though, if cell towers are down or the power’s out.
“Nothing is ever going to work perfectly,” he said.
While Ochs tries not to overload people and risk them opting out of messages, he’s heard emergency managers from the Marshall Fire and Camp Fire say they waited “too long” to send alerts. Even on blue sky days, he said, alerts can help people stay tuned to a fire or flood near them.
Questions remain unanswered in Maui as to why sirens and alert systems never sounded. Ochs assured that Teton County’s system is primed to deal with power outages and early alerts.
In a disaster, Ochs said, “I want you to be so annoyed by the messages that you’re getting that you take action and do something, follow the instructions in the message.”
Taking ownership
For those who can influence education and policy, the conversation turns toward how to educate a growing population living in the path of low-frequency, high-risk events.
“The narrative needs to change,” Maltaverne said. “Our approaches to wildfire need to evolve with the risk and the types of fires we’re facing.”
More attention, for example, should go toward how to account for kids who are at school or home alone in the event of a power outage.
Maltaverne called for attitude shifts and fighting a false sense of security that’s common in urban areas. Emergency response and preparedness always have stretched beyond governments and fire departments, he said, and disasters like Lahaina show how emergencies can outpace any plans and destroy communication lines, adding to the chaos.
Households should reduce flammable materials on the outskirts of their property, have an evacuation plan and gather bags so they’re ready to leave. Homeowner associations and neighborhoods can work together to create fire-adaptive pocket communities.
Teton Conservation District provides free, voluntary assessments to homeowners in Teton County to gauge their fire risk.
Preparation looks different for everyone.
Dail Barbour of Wilson has had her 72-hour suitcase for more than 20 years in Teton County. Its contents change with the seasons, with warmer clothes and boots in winter. But always on hand in her car are clean clothes, toiletries, backup medication, basic first aid, an extra pair of tennis shoes, books, games and dog food.
Some of her friends make fun of her for the go-bag, Barbour said. “I think they thought it was overkill.”
Though she’s never had to use it for herself, Barbour has given items like her sleeping bag to people in other emergencies, such as a car accident. It’s just one piece of preparation that she can control.
“If you’re in the wrong place, at the wrong time,” she said, speaking of the quickness of Maui’s fire, “preparedness is not going to do you any good.”
Moving forward
In coming years, Maltaverne said the country should continue efforts to reintroduce prescribed burns and clear fuel sources. “What we’ve seen over the last 120-plus years is we have gotten really good at putting fires out,” he said.
The Forest Service’s Guzik said mechanical thinning and prescribed fires are their top tools for mitigating fires.
One often-overlooked piece of preparedness, Maltaverne said, is planning for the task a community hopes will never happen: recovery.
For Maui, debate already has started about who will get to control development of the town that was once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii.
Beneath the iconic banyan tree, charred but still standing, President Joe Biden promised in a speech Monday that the government would honor what came before. “The country grieves with you, stands with you, and we’ll do everything possible to help you recover, rebuild and respect culture and traditions when the rebuilding takes place,” Biden said.
Many Hawaiians have made their worries known that outside interests will take advantage of the rebuild. Which families get to keep their land and who is in the driver’s seat of redevelopment remain to be seen.
The path forward is sure to be a bellwether for communities like Jackson Hole, where a tourism economy, exorbitant wealth and land at a premium collide.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters