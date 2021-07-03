CHEYENNE – Joanne Mill has lived in Cheyenne her entire life – all 90 years of it.
For that entire time, she can remember the Landmark Building towering above people’s heads, taking up almost an entire block at 19th Street and Evans Avenue.
So when it came time for her to move into a new home a few years ago, the Landmark seemed like the perfect place to take up residence.
“I knew some people that had lived here over the years, and when I decided that I needed to stay (in Cheyenne), this seemed like a great place to live,” Mill said.
Over the last few years, she has befriended other residents, such as Donna Janks, but she has especially become fascinated with the history of the apartment building.
This year is actually the building’s 100th birthday, so to celebrate, the Landmark residents will have a small gathering from 1-4 p.m. July 10 in the building’s courtyard.
The Cheyenne Apartments was originally built in 1920, with a planned opening date of Jan. 1, 1921, according to an article in the Wyoming State Tribune that can be found in the Landmark’s laundry room.
At the time, it cost $210,000 for construction, which would amount to about $2.8 million today. The building was designed by architect William Dubois, and built by businessman and mason Fred Hoffman.
At the time, there were 67 one-room studio apartments that came with a small kitchen and bathroom. All of the apartments had Murphy beds, which would fold down from the wall when it was time to sleep.
However, Wallick and Volk bought the building in 1985 and converted the apartments into condominiums and rebranded the building as “The Landmark,” which Mill believes it truly is to this day.
“I just think this building deserves to be recognized, because you don’t see many 100-year-old buildings that look like this anymore,” Mill said. “I just think it’s so interesting. We owned a business about a block away from it for many years, so it’s always kind of been around in the background.”
Now, there are 42 condos available to people of all backgrounds. Janks noted that while many Cheyenne residents believe that the Landmark is only open to seniors, this isn’t actually the case.
“There are some people who have lived here since it was renovated in the ‘80s, but we have a variety of people here, from doctors and lawyers in their 30s to couples and more,” Janks said.
It’s a fairly close-knit community, with residents regularly throwing potlucks and ice cream socials. The coronavirus pandemic kept them from gathering in large groups over the last year, but Janks noted that they still find ways to come together, albeit in smaller groups.
“I used to drive down 19th Street specifically to look at the flowers in the backyard of the building because I liked them so much,” Janks said. “So when I needed a place to live after my husband passed away, this seemed like the perfect choice for someone like me. I feel so secure here.”