LARAMIE – “Landscaping: Water-Wise Wyoming Gardens” is now available from the University of Wyoming Extension for download as a PDF, HTML or ePub format at http://bit.ly/Water-Wise-Wyo.
This bulletin provides seven steps to creating a water-wise garden.
“Wyoming is in a high desert, and water is not plentiful,” said Karen Panter, UW Extension horticulture specialist, in a news release. “Using the seven steps, along with some of the recommended plant materials in the bulletin, Wyoming citizens will be able to use water more efficiently in the landscape.”
Some areas of Wyoming receive less than 10 inches of precipitation each year, making landscape water issues necessities, rather than options, Panter said.