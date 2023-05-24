CHEYENNE — Motorists on one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares got an unexpected surprise Wednesday evening as a landspout tornado formed on airport property south of Dell Range Boulevard.
Several residents posted images of the weather phenomenon on Facebook, along with questions about why the citywide tornado sirens hadn’t gone off.
Tim Trudel, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, said although it may have looked dangerous, it really wasn’t, and no damage was reported.
“A landspout tornado tends to form along windshift boundaries, and we had an outflow come through — actually, two separate outflows that came through Cheyenne, one from the west and one from the east,” Trudel explained. “Landspout tornadoes tend to form along those boundaries, as long as you have a thunderstorm near the area, in the updraft portion of the storm.”
Unlike a supercell, which generates a mesocyclone that drops downward, landspouts “start from the ground up ... They are weak, they are brief, and the vast majority of the time, they do not cause any damage at all.”
Trudel said there were no reports of damage at the airport or anywhere along Dell Range Boulevard, which is one of the city’s largest retail areas.
Some reports came in of a similar formation west of Cheyenne, but Trudel said he’s not sure if those are accurate.
“There was a tornado siren that (F.E. Warren Air Force Base) issued, but we see no evidence of there being one west of town. There was one northeast of town, though. We’re still confirming where exactly that was, but I have not gone over that information yet,” Trudel said around 8:20 p.m. “I’m still calling people and trying to get some information on that one.”
The slow-moving thunderstorm generated heavy rain, lightning and hail, which ranged from pea-size at the NWS offices near the airport to closer to the size of a dime south of town.
Several residents expressed surprise and dismay that the citywide emergency sirens weren’t activated, but Trudel explained that landspout tornadoes generally can’t be detected on radar, and even if one were large enough to be detected, it would be for a very brief time.
“We did not even see this on our radar,” he said. “(And) we do not control the sirens; that’s Laramie County Emergency Management,” which generally would activate the sirens based on a warning issued by the NWS of an imminent threat.
Despite the reactions of residents to the unusual sight Wednesday, Trudel said landspout tornadoes aren’t uncommon for southeast Wyoming.
“It’s common this time of the year, May and June,” he said. “Most of them don’t even get seen, but this one happened to be right smack dab in the middle of town, so EVERYBODY saw it during rush hour.”
