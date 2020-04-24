CHEYENNE – Crews with S&S Builders and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin bridge rehabilitation work on Interstate 25 on Monday, weather permitting.
Part of a district-wide bridge rehab project, crews will be completing repairs to the bridge decks, approach slabs and substructures on both the northbound and southbound I-25 structures over Missile Drive, as well as the I-25 structures over the BNSF Railway.
There will also be some slab repair within the project area, which spans mile markers 10.5 to 10.8 on the interstate.
Motorists should avoid distractions and stay alert through the work zone, as they will encounter speed limit reductions, lane closures with temporary concrete barriers and at least one detour. More information about potential detours will be available later in the project.
Additionally, a 12-foot width restriction will be in place through the work zone starting Monday.