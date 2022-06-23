CHEYENNE – Ron Frost, a professor emeritus of geology at the University of Wyoming, will sign his recently published book, "The Mystic Core: Spirituality in the Age of Materialism," here Friday evening.
For most of his time as a geologist, Frost said, he wrestled with the problem of how to reconcile the material world of science with the spiritual dimension. After participating in a three-year retreat in Tibetan Buddhism, Frost wrote "Mystic Core" to address the prevailing spiritual malaise of modern society.
He based his argument in two primary theses: First, that science, which deals well in studies of the physical world, can say nothing about the spiritual dimension. Second, that the linear, or “either-or” thinking of science, which is necessary for studying physical processes, is inappropriate when applied to the complex world of human experience, relations and emotions.
“I realized after my three-year retreat that there is a lot more to religion than what most people think," Frost said. "I wrote this book, 'The Mystic Core'' to explain my view of how religions evolve from religious experiences and how all religions are an effort to express that religious experience."
“The Mystic Core” is available on Amazon.com. Frost will be signing it at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne, 3005 Thomes Ave, Cheyenne, from 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 24.