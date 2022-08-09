Laramie Regional Airport

Laramie Regional Airport was given a green light in June by both Laramie City Council and Albany County Commission for $150,000 a year from each for two years, a 50% increase from the facility’s usual annual ask of $100,000. Kota Babcock/Laramie Boomerang

LARAMIE – The Laramie City Council has unanimously approved a measure to allow the Laramie Regional Airport board to seek grants for pay for more storage construction.

The airport bought a large piece of snow removal equipment to support airport maintenance during the winter season. The item, which was bought prior to the removal of the previous board and instatement of a new members, is required to be stored in a bay.

