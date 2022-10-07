...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than a half
mile in dense fog. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low
as 34 degrees will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM MDT this morning.
For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS..Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Laramie City Council discussed the possibility of having an in-person meeting option on Tuesday. The motion was voted down. City of Laramie YouTube/screenshot
A group of demonstrators gathered outside City Hall in April to oppose city ordinance number 2044, which eased certain zoning restrictions in single family residential areas. Some members of the group expressed frustrations with not being able to discuss the matter with the city council in-person. Abby Vander Graaff/Laramie Boomerang
LARAMIE – Despite complaints from residents, the City Council here has voted to continue its virtual-only format. The move took place on Tuesday during a meeting conducted using the Zoom videoconferencing software application.
Council member Bryan Shuster brought forward a motion that would allow the city to provide a hybrid meeting format. City councilors and the public would have the option to attend the meetings in-person or remotely through a video call.
Residents have requested an in-person option for months, as other businesses and governments have returned to in-person operations. Residents say the virtual-only format has impeded access for the public to interact with the council, and have shown up outside City Hall to unsuccessfully engage with the council.
The resolution failed, with only two “yes” votes from Shuster and councilor Pat Gabriel. “No” votes came from the rest of the council.
“I have a choice to come, but our staff doesn’t have a choice,” said councilor Erin O’Doherty. “We’re forcing staff to be subjected to everybody’s personal whim on how they want to treat public health.”
She described situations in the beginning of the pandemic where staff members were trapped in the council chambers with people who did not follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
While the city has attempted to make changes to the chambers to allow for better air filtration, there’s been delays in getting the proper equipment for this, she said. The equipment is now expected to arrive in November.
Councilor Sharon Cumbie, who also serves on the Laramie Board of Health, said she has public health concerns regarding the prevalence of long-COVID and the approach of winter, which in the past has come with spikes in case numbers. “Though our community is doing well, I think the bottom line is we don’t know quite yet if it’s over,” she said. Cumbie suggested the council wait until later in the year when there’s a better idea of winter case counts and the ventilation system in the council chambers has been updated.
Public testimony
Three members of the public expressed their support for an in-person option.
Tom Mattimore said virtual meetings restrict public input opportunities for people who don’t know how to use Zoom or don’t have a computer. He added that the virtual option was contributing to a growing sense of mistrust locals feel toward the city government.
Terrance Benson agreed, noting the ability to see faces, crowd size or hand gestures is lacking with the virtual option.
“I’m concerned about any time when a government seems that they are walling themselves off from the people,” Benson said. “Sometimes these things start looking like a cover for transparency in the government.”
Councilor Jayne Pearce said research shows meetings are most effective when they are completely in-person or completely virtual. She suggested that if the council meets in a hybrid format, it would need the appropriate technology and staffing to monitor both modes of communication.
The city does have video cameras and an Meeting Owl video camera that could be used for virtual meetings, according to city staff.
Mayor Paul Weaver said that virtual meeting options have resulted in increased engagement among the public, and noted that whether its access to a car, free time or technology, there will always be barriers to meeting attendance.
“I don’t buy the technology is a challenge,” Councilor Fred Schmechel said. “It might exclude certain people, but I feel like that’s a choice of theirs, that they don’t want to call in or Zoom in in any way.”