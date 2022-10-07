City Council-online

Laramie City Council discussed the possibility of having an in-person meeting option on Tuesday. The motion was voted down. City of Laramie YouTube/screenshot

LARAMIE – Despite complaints from residents, the City Council here has voted to continue its virtual-only format. The move took place on Tuesday during a meeting conducted using the Zoom videoconferencing software application.

Council member Bryan Shuster brought forward a motion that would allow the city to provide a hybrid meeting format. City councilors and the public would have the option to attend the meetings in-person or remotely through a video call.

April protest

A group of demonstrators gathered outside City Hall in April to oppose city ordinance number 2044, which eased certain zoning restrictions in single family residential areas. Some members of the group expressed frustrations with not being able to discuss the matter with the city council in-person. Abby Vander Graaff/Laramie Boomerang

