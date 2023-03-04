CHEYENNE — For two local 4-H robotics teams, the opportunity of a lifetime is just weeks away.
Two Laramie County 4-H robotics teams have qualified for world competitions in April and May, an unheard-of accomplishment for such new teams, according to leader Hannah Fields.
“This is our first year. We started the program in February 2022 with a desire to help establish a tech future for Wyoming,” Fields said.
The teams are currently participating in First Lego League Challenge and First Tech Challenge programs, before reverting back to the 4-H Showcase Showdown robotics project with sumobots. The programs teach engineering and coding, and are a great starting point for introducing tech to kids in a way that is hands-on and fun, Fields said.
The younger team, ages 9-12, competed in the Wyoming State Competition in Casper and placed third overall and first for Core Values. The team also received an invitation to an event in Arkansas this May, where only 80 invites are given worldwide out of more than 35,000 teams.
The older team, ages 13-16, has competed twice in Colorado state competitions, winning first alliance at one, and once in a Wyoming state competition, where they won reserve. That gave the team one of two Wyoming invites to the global competition in Houston in April.
Both teams are actively fundraising on GoFundMe for competition costs.
“We’re working with an almost zero budget, but are slowly receiving grants and such to update our equipment and present as much opportunity to our students as we can,” Fields said. “Registration alone is $2,000. We’ve made a lot of partnerships with local technology companies, but we have not gotten continuous sponsors yet.”
In addition to being accomplished, the two groups are popular with Cheyenne students. The leaders have a 20-person waitlist, because for now, they only have adequate meeting space for 20 kids. The Laramie County Fair has donated use of one of its buildings, where the teams can keep their projects set up long term.
“Our students are primarily rural, and we have a few military, as well. We’re starting up a third team (this month) to accommodate the extra kids that are interested,” Fields said.
Jaelenne Talkington said her 15-year-old son has benefited from the group.
“He was introduced to robotics through 4-H and has gone through a rapid experience of growth,” she said. “They’re dealing with these, like, erector sets on steroids. It is amazing.”
The younger team builds Spike Robots, made by Lego. They code the robots to complete tabletop missions.
“The table changes every single year, so the missions are different. That’s your competitive field, basically, with your robot: Can it accomplish a task in a limited amount of time?” Fields said.
The older team builds, designs and codes robots from scratch.
“They can buy kits from robotics companies, they can fabricate it themselves, we’ve gone to the UW Makerspace, and they have printed parts at Laramie County Community College,” Fields said. “They also have a game field that they have to complete a challenge on, only their robot is a lot bigger.”
The students are becoming certified on MakerSpace equipment, 3D printers and other technological equipment, she said. As a team leader alongside her husband, Matt, Fields said the hope is to build Wyoming’s tech future.
“If we can get kids excited and interested in tech, and give them a reason to continue learning, maybe they’ll go to the University of Wyoming, and more tech companies will come here,” Fields said. “We’re in this brain drain situation, where all of the people in technology leave our state, because there are no tech companies here.”
She said the students are studying Wyoming-specific issues in partnership with the 9H Research Foundation at the University of Wyoming.
“We’re also working on building ag-related projects with the kids, so, how can they build a drone or a crawler robot and be able to pass on that information to farmers and ranchers to use this equipment to check their water levels,” Fields said.
“It is really an unprecedented thing,” Fields said. “But our overall goal is, how can we make robotics ag-related, therefore related to our whole state?”
The University of Wyoming has sent 14 ambassadors to team meetings this year and hosted “an amazing field trip to UW for the kids last fall,” Fields said. The team has also worked with CyberWyoming, integrating cybersecurity into the syllabus this spring through a video challenge.
Talkington said her son has formed friendships with his Cheyenne teammates and kids interested in robotics and technology across the region. He’s also learned public speaking and presentation skills, and has gained what she hopes are real life skills.
“This type of learning is life-applicable, and something that people need for their careers,” Talkington said. “Having that hands-on experience, and also getting wonderful experience with competitions where the team has to pair up with other teams they don’t know — they’re learning fantastic means of teamwork too.”