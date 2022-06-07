CHEYENNE – Laramie County commissioners hope to see positive results from the more than $2.4 million in funding they approved for local nonprofits Tuesday.
The county commission was the first governing body in the state to create an application process for nonprofits to directly apply for funds, which came from the American Rescue Plan Act. Congress passed the $1.9 trillion package to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including public health.
Forty-one of the 48 applicants that pitched their plans to the county were approved for all or partial funding to go toward supporting the community. Some of the residents set to receive services include seniors, youth, victims of domestic violence and those who are homeless.
“We really wanted to make sure that we could get their money out into the public where it could do the most good,” Laramie County Commissioner Gunnar Malm said in an interview. “And, quite frankly, the government is not always in the best position to help the most people. Our nonprofit community throughout Laramie County does a fantastic job of helping various populations.”
The county received $19 million in funding from the federal government, and it was split among retention bonuses for employees, tools and resources for agencies such as the sheriff's office, infrastructure projects and more. One of the largest allotments was the 14% for the nonprofit initiative, according to Malm.
Eligible expenses for those nonprofits are implementation or prevention strategies to contain the spread of the coronavirus; to address the public health emergency and for behavioral health responses; and funding for new programs designed to respond to the pandemic to populations that were severely impacted. This could be through food assistance, counseling, legal aid, internet access, job training, childhood welfare and more.
Laramie County Grants Manager Sandra Newland was one of the committee members who looked at application qualifications and plans for spending, and made the final recommendation to the county commission. She said she thinks the programs they’re funding will have a significant positive impact on residents, based on what she saw, especially in the education resource area.
“I think the impact will be that we'll see a lot of benefits to youths, in particular,” she said in an interview. “We have a lot of nonprofits that serve the youth.”
Among the many grants that were approved, more than 25% of the funding went to groups focused on supporting kids. These include the Boys & Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Children’s Museum, Troop 101 Foundation, Cheyenne Kiwanis Unaccompanied Students Initiative and the YMCA.
Other large portions designated included close to $140,000 for the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Mental Health program, $154,000 to Equal Justice, $87,000 for HealthWorks and and $131,000 to Safehouse Services. Even though some of these were not the total amount requested by the organization, members of the Laramie County Commission still plan to assist in applying for ARPA dollars at the state level and expanding services as best they can.
Many of the recipients came forward Tuesday afternoon to thank only the commissioners, but Grants Manager Newland. They said without her help and direction, it would not have been possible to work through the requirements necessary under the federal funding.
Others expressed gratitude for the changes that would be possible in Laramie County's nonprofit sector because of the millions of dollars approved, and the increase in residents served.
"One of the things that has been out enjoyable about getting the ARPA funds and the COVID money out is getting it out to our volunteer organizations or nonprofits," County Commissioner Linda Heath said. "You guys are the boots on the ground, serving the underprivileged and needy in our community, and they're often overlooked."