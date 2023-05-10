CHEYENNE – Laramie County Assessor Todd Ernst wants to remind eligible veterans that the deadline to renew their veterans’ exemption for the 2023 tax year is near.
The property tax benefit may only be claimed in one county annually, and will only apply to the primary residence of the veteran or qualifying surviving spouse.
Ernst stated, “Veterans must have received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal or its equivalent or been active duty between 12/7/1941 and 12/31/1946, 6/27/1950 and 1/31/1955, or 2/28/1961 and 5/7/1975. The veteran or surviving spouse must have been a resident of Wyoming for the three years prior to claiming the exemption.”
Ernst added, “A disabled veteran with a compensable service-connected disability certified by the (Department of Veterans Affairs) is eligible for the exemption, regardless of the time of service.”
The exemption reduces the assessed valuation by $3,000 annually. The tax dollar amount varies, depending on the mill levy for each tax district. The approximate savings is about $213.
Veterans must contact the office by May 22 to receive the exemption for the 2023 tax year. If the veteran has already submitted the eligible documents to the assessor’s office, they can renew by calling the office, stopping into the office or online at laramiecounty.com.