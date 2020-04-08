CHEYENNE – In late March, the Wyoming Supreme Court decided the Laramie County Board of Commissioners didn’t have the power to dissolve the Laramie County Fair Board when it did so in late 2018.
But due to term expirations, only three members remain on the Laramie County Fair Board.
At its Tuesday meeting, the commission broadened the number of fair board members to seven and appointed four of the five Laramie County commissioners to fill the remaining vacancies on the board.
“While obviously the commission had an adversarial position to the ultimate decision of the Supreme Court on this issue, we are doing our best through this measure to potentially work forward and work for the continuation and promotion of fair into the future,” Commissioner Chairman Gunnar Malm said. “Hopefully this item and this addition of commissioners to the fair board will be somewhat of a bridging of the gap between the two organizations that had been at odds in the past.”
At the end of 2018, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners voted to disband the fair board and created an Events Department to oversee activities at the Archer Complex. But members of the fair board believed the commissioners had no authority to dissolve the board and filed a lawsuit that went up to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
While Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell found the commissioners had the authority to disband the board, the Wyoming Supreme Court found otherwise, reversing and remanding Campbell’s ruling.
“They also held that in order to have a county fair, the county, at this point, under the current frame of the statute, must have a fair board,” County Attorney Mark Voss said.
When they initially dissolved the board, some commissioners said it made sense to have professionals at the helm for the new $9.8 million Event Center at Archer that was built using voter-approved sixth-penny sales tax funds. The plan was to allow the Events Department to oversee the recreational activities at the Event Center at Archer, which includes the county fair.
But the Supreme Court opinion stated, “Although we appreciate the commissioners’ desire to consolidate and streamline management of county recreational activities, the Legislature has identified the means by which a county must conduct a county fair, and deviation from that procedure is beyond its authority.”
Now, after the unanimous vote at Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioners Troy Thompson, Linda Heath, Buck Holmes and Gunnar Malm will fill the remaining vacancies on the board and fulfill the duties of the fair board along with the three remaining members.
According to Jeff Ketcham, recently retired Laramie County Fair manager and previous longtime county commissioner, having members of the Board of Commissioners on the Laramie County Fair Board is new territory for the county. Previously, commissioners would serve as liaisons to the different boards in the county. But for the first time in Ketcham’s decades of experience, now the commissioners will be board members themselves.
At the meeting, Commissioner Buck Holmes made one point clear – the Laramie County Fair will continue carrying on the tradition of rodeo in southeast Wyoming.
“I would just like to bring to attention the success that we had with the fair in 2019, and most of that success was due to the members that have been appointed to the fair board,” Holmes said. “We are working with the fair staff and the Event Center staff through the COVID-19 problem that we have right now, anticipating that we will be successful in having a fair in 2020 and in the future.”